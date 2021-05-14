Capt. Ryan Rances, commander of Company E, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, does exercises during a Holistic Health and Fitness demonstration at the U.S. Army Physical Fitness School May 13. The 193rd Infantry Brigade went through the demonstration in preparation for the unit to begin H2F training later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:28 Photo ID: 6653852 VIRIN: 210514-A-ZN169-101 Resolution: 2096x3442 Size: 904.62 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210514-A-ZN169-101 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.