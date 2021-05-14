Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210514-A-ZN169-039

    210514-A-ZN169-039

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Instructors from the U.S. Army Physical Fitness School brief members of the 193rd Infantry Brigade during a Holistic Health and Fitness demonstration May 13.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6653841
    VIRIN: 210514-A-ZN169-039
    Resolution: 4176x2066
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army Physical Fitness School
    H2F
    192rd Infantry Brigade

