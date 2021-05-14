Maj. Brian Kreisel, with the U.S. Army Physical Fitness School, leads members of the 193rd Infantry Brigade in stretching exercises during a briefing Holistic Health Fitness (H2F) at the school May 13.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:28
|Photo ID:
|6653853
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-ZN169-102
|Resolution:
|3016x2325
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
