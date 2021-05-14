Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Fennell, an instructor at the U.S. Army Physical Fitness School, demonstrates to members of the 193rd Infantry Brigade how to do proper exercises May 13 as part of a Holistic Health and Fitness demonstration at the school.
|05.14.2021
|05.20.2021 10:27
|6653843
|210514-A-ZN169-043
|2784x4176
|3.7 MB
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|0
|0
