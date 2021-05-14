Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge [Image 8 of 8]

    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Delphine dormont, a military spouse, fires an M4 carbine in the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer during the Spouse Challenge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 14, 2021. This day of friendly competitive military events was held to give a taste of the life of Service Members to their spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 08:33
    Photo ID: 6653558
    VIRIN: 210514-A-BD610-1054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.06 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge
    USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT