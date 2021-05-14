U.S. Army 1st Lt. Carley Sizemore, (top) an Armor Officer with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux S3/5/7 Office, gives marksmanship tips to Yvelin Ramirez, a military spouse, during the Spouse Challenge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 14, 2021. This day of friendly competitive military events was held to give a taste of the life of Service Members to their spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 08:33
|Photo ID:
|6653557
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-BD610-1050
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.77 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT