USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge

Coren Yastrzemsky, spouse of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, fires an M4 carbine in the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer during the Spouse Challenge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 14, 2021. This day of friendly competitive military events was held to give a taste of the life of Service Members to their spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

