U.S. Army 1st Lt. Carley Sizemore, an Armor Officer with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux S3/5/7 Office, briefs Spouses of military members assigned in the USAG Benelux area of responsibility during the Spouse Challenge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 14, 2021. This day of friendly competitive military events was held to give a taste of the life of Service Members to their spouses. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 08:33
|Photo ID:
|6653556
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-BD610-1038
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spouses Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
