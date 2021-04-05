First Lt. Brian Oh, a Victim Advocate with Task Force Phoenix, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade and Sgt. 1st Class Joycelyn Clinton, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team share a friendly conversation together during a SARC, EO and Chaplain get together at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6653324
|VIRIN:
|210504-Z-VC646-0060
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
