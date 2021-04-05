From left: Capt. Danielle Martin and Maj. Paul Lo, both Behavioral Health Officers with Task Force Phoenix, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade enjoy a cup of coffee during a SARC, EO and Chaplain get together at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6653323 VIRIN: 210504-Z-VC646-0054 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.7 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.