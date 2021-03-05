Staff Sgt. Michael Pavasco, an Information Technology sergeant and Master Sgt. Michael Gindlesberger, the Information Technology Non-commissioned officer in charge tune their instruments before playing at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Both Soldiers are with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB).
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 02:23
|Photo ID:
|6653314
|VIRIN:
|210504-Z-VC646-0006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT