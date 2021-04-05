Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring [Image 7 of 13]

    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Vega, an Aviation Safety Officer with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) sings a song during a SARC, EO and Chaplain get together at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 02:14
    Photo ID: 6653320
    VIRIN: 210504-Z-VC646-0039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring
    The Teal Bean Cafe is open at Camp Buehring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT