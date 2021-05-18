Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melissa Carter, a surgical technician with the 88th Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, discusses sanitization practices with a local surgical technician at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 honors the U.S. promise to be a trusted partner in the Americas by increasing collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

