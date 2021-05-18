U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melissa Carter, a surgical technician with the 88th Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, discusses sanitization practices with a local surgical technician at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 honors the U.S. promise to be a trusted partner in the Americas by increasing collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6651844
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-GK873-020
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|232.52 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
