Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tea Triggs, a surgical technician with the 88th Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, waits to exchange instruments during a pediatric surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and continues the medical aid from previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
05.18.2021
05.19.2021
|6651842
|210518-F-GK873-014
|2100x1500
|355.08 KB
CHOLUTECA, HN
|3
|0
