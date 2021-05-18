U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tea Triggs, a surgical technician with the 88th Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, waits to exchange instruments during a pediatric surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthens the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and continues the medical aid from previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6651842 VIRIN: 210518-F-GK873-014 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 355.08 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.