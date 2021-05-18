U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Baumgartner, a pediatric urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6651841
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-GK873-010
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|319.04 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
