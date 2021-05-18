Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras [Image 1 of 5]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Baumgartner, a pediatric urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, operates on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

