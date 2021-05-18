A team of U.S. military pediatric urologists and surgical technicians operate on a patient at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6651843 VIRIN: 210518-F-GK873-007 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 388.21 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics operate in Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.