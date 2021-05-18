U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Bartee, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, assists Capt. Stephen Barlow, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, with egress of an F-15C Eagle during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6651826
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-DY859-0602
|Resolution:
|3000x1950
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT