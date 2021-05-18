U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Bartee, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, assists Capt. Stephen Barlow, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, with egress of an F-15C Eagle during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6651826 VIRIN: 210518-F-DY859-0602 Resolution: 3000x1950 Size: 2.7 MB Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.