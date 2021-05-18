Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 16 of 17]

    Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Bartee, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, assists Capt. Stephen Barlow, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, with egress of an F-15C Eagle during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:02
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    This work, Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    F-15
    Hellenic Air Force
    Ready Forces
    493 FS
    AstralKnight21

