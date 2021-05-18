Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen Bartee, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and a Hellenic Air Force Airman refuels an F-15C Eagle during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

