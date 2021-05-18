Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron taxis after a sortie during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. During exercises like Astral Knight, U.S. forces sharpen their ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations enabled by strong regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

