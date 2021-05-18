Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 17 of 17]

    Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron taxis after a sortie during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 18, 2021. During exercises like Astral Knight, U.S. forces sharpen their ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations enabled by strong regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6651831
    VIRIN: 210518-F-DY859-0559
    Resolution: 3000x1950
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21 continues in Greece [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    F-15
    Hellenic Air Force
    Ready Forces
    493 FS
    AstralKnight21

