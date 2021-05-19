Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th Air Refueling Wing Commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Donald Peters, 914th ARW Command Chief get a tour of the new fitness center by Mr. Mike Williams, 914th ARW Civilian Services Director at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on May 19, 2021. The fitness center is scheduled to be opened in late July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:30
|Photo ID:
|6651628
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-YZ899-0015
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gym nearing completion [Image 8 of 8], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
