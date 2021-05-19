Gym nearing completion

Chief Master Sgt. Donald Peters, 914th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief inspects the rubberized floor tile that will be placed in the exercise room while Mr. Mike Williams, 914th Air Refueling Wing Civilian Services Director explains some of the features in the new gym at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on May 19, 2021. The fitness center is scheduled to be opened in late July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

