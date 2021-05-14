The men’s room in the new fitness center is almost ready at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on May 14, 2021. The entire fitness center is scheduled to be opened in late July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6651622
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-YZ899-0014
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gym nearing completion [Image 8 of 8], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT