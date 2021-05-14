Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gym nearing completion [Image 1 of 8]

    Gym nearing completion

    NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The group exercise room in the new fitness center is ready at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on May 14, 2021. The entire fitness center is scheduled to be opened in late July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6651619
    VIRIN: 210514-F-YZ899-0007
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gym nearing completion [Image 8 of 8], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion
    Gym nearing completion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Construction
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    914th ARW
    Physical Fitness Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT