The group exercise room in the new fitness center is ready at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on May 14, 2021. The entire fitness center is scheduled to be opened in late July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 11:17 Photo ID: 6651619 VIRIN: 210514-F-YZ899-0007 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.77 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gym nearing completion [Image 8 of 8], by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.