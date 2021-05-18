A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing rests on the flight line at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 18, 2021. Mobility Guardian accelerates change for the Air Force and Air Mobility Command by developing the force and advancing warfighting capabilities to enhance our ability to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 17:57 Photo ID: 6650652 VIRIN: 210518-F-UQ958-2192 Resolution: 5588x3718 Size: 3.97 MB Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.