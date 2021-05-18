Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III [Image 27 of 32]

    Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Fleming, top, a fire control specialist assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua McKee, a fire control noncommissioned officer assigned to B Battery, 1st BN, 182nd FAB, MIARNG, operate an advanced field artillery tactical data system on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 18, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 17:56
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

