Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rob Verle, center, a loadmaster assigned to the 701st Airlift Squadron, socializes with loadmasters on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 18, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

