Mobility Guardian 21: 701st AS, 1-182nd FA Regiment load HIMARS onto Globemaster III

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lane Fall, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Platoon, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, scans the horizon from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 18, 2021. Mobility Guardian incorporates 1500 personnel across the joint force and the robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery, dispersed in 6 locations simulating geographically-diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

