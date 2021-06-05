927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance

U.S. Air Force Reserve (AFR) Chief Master Sgt. Erin Willis, 927th Maintenance Group superintendent, talks to female maintainers during a mentorship lunch, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Erin joined the AFR as a KC-135 Crew Chief in 2000 while a student and since then has been stationed at six locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

