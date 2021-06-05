Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve (AFR) Chief Master Sgt. Erin Willis, 927th Maintenance Group superintendent, talks to female maintainers during a mentorship lunch, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Erin joined the AFR as a KC-135 Crew Chief in 2000 while a student and since then has been stationed at six locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:59
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Female
    Mentorship
    A-Team
    Maintainers
    Force Development
    97 MXG

