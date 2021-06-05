927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance

U.S. Air Force Reserve Chief Master Sgt. Erin Willis, 927th Maintenance Group superintendent, talks to an attendant of the female maintainer’s mentorship lunch, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During her career, she has held numerous maintenance and leadership positions including dedicated crew chief, quality assurance inspector, maintenance operations center controller, maintenance operations superintendent, and maintenance group superintendent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

