927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance

Attendants of the female maintainer’s mentorship lunch gather together for a group photo, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Topics covered during the mentorship lunch included, talking about her career, women employment statistics, establishing a mentor, diversity in the workforce, and the reward of being a mentor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

Date Taken: 05.06.2021
Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US