Attendants of the female maintainer’s mentorship lunch discuss topics of the workforce, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. This lunch was an opportunity to get insights and perspectives from someone who has risen through the ranks of aviation maintenance, both in the civilian and military sectors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6650490
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-LH697-1001
|Resolution:
|7373x4895
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 927th MXG Superintendent shares insight with females in aircraft maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
