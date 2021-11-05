Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5]

    Innovation meets excellence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Weeks, left, 353rd Special Operations Group deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, middle, 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron chief enlisted manager, and Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, right, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief of Dash21/SIPO, examine 3D printed tool trays. The 3D printer is just one of the technologies available at the Kadena Innovation Lab, as well as computers for software development and a laser etcher for large products. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Troy French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:17
    Photo ID: 6649288
    VIRIN: 210507-F-ZJ963-1005
    Resolution: 2807x4210
    Size: 700.64 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovation meets excellence
    Innovation meets excellence
    Innovation meets excellence
    Innovation meets excellence
    Innovation meets excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovation meets excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    continuous process improvement
    USINDO-PACOM
    Kadena Innovation Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT