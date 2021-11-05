U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Weeks, left, 353rd Special Operations Group deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, middle, 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron chief enlisted manager, and Tech. Sgt. Michael Wilson, right, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief of Dash21/SIPO, examine 3D printed tool trays. The 3D printer is just one of the technologies available at the Kadena Innovation Lab, as well as computers for software development and a laser etcher for large products. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Troy French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6649288 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZJ963-1005 Resolution: 2807x4210 Size: 700.64 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.