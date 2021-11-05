A U.S. Air Force Airman introduces the speakers at the grand opening ceremony of the Kadena Innovation Lab at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. The Kadena Innovation Lab was created to be a place of collaboration and development, offering expertise and equipment to service members who recognize areas needing improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Troy French)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6649284
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZJ963-1002
|Resolution:
|4776x3184
|Size:
|984.05 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
