    Innovation meets excellence

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Vogel, left, outbound 18th Wing vice commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Weeks, middle, 353rd Special Operations Group deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Bignault, right, 18th Wing chief of Wing Innovations, pose for the ribbon-cutting portion of the Kadena Innovation Lab grand opening at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. From conception to reality, the Kadena Innovation Lab was established and opened within a year. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Troy French)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:16
    Photo ID: 6649286
    VIRIN: 210507-F-ZJ963-1003
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 475.53 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    continuous process improvement
    USINDO-PACOM
    Kadena Innovation Lab

