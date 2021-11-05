U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Schochenmaier, inbound 18th Wing vice commander, tests virtual reality at the grand opening of the Kadena Innovation Lab at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2021. Augmented reality, such as VR, has the capability to simulate a variety of realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Troy French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6649287 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZJ963-1004 Resolution: 4884x3256 Size: 739.58 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation meets excellence [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.