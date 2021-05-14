USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021

Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day was hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Safety Office, May 14, 2021. This event consisted of morning riding drills at the Vilseck Airfield and an afternoon group mentorship ride off-post. Participants gathered for a group photo during the morning session. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

