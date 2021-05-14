Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day was hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Safety Office, May 14, 2021. This event consisted of morning riding drills at the Vilseck Airfield and an afternoon group mentorship ride off-post. Participants gathered for a group photo during the morning session. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6649270
    VIRIN: 210514-O-HT747-273
    Resolution: 1536x670
    Size: 175.69 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021
    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021
    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021
    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021
    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kick off the riding season with Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAGBavaria
    target_news_europe
    MotorcycleSafetyDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT