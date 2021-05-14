Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day was hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Safety Office, May 14, 2021. This event consisted of morning riding drills at the Vilseck Airfield and an afternoon group mentorship ride off-post. Participants gathered for a group photo during the morning session. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6649270
|VIRIN:
|210514-O-HT747-273
|Resolution:
|1536x670
|Size:
|175.69 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kick off the riding season with Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day
LEAVE A COMMENT