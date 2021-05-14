Eschenbach Police Station Polizeihauptmeister Paul Zawal provided the Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day group with one last refresher on German road laws and motorcycle safety, May 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6649274
|VIRIN:
|210514-O-HT747-536
|Resolution:
|394x262
|Size:
|84.9 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kick off the riding season with Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day
LEAVE A COMMENT