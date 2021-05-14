USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021

Participants lined up for the first skills station at the USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day, May 14, 2021. Mentor coaches provided additional feedback after each maneuver was completed. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
Kick off the riding season with Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day
