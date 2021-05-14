Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck shared opening remarks and announced the winning raffle tickets for five Harley Davidson T-Shirt prizes at the USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day, May 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6649271
    VIRIN: 210514-O-HT747-372
    Resolution: 768x549
    Size: 167.68 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria Motorcycle Mentorship Safety Day 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAGBavaria
    target_news_europe
    MotorcycleSafetyDay

