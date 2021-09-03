Components of the counter-small unmanned aerial systems program are flown during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders have established one of the most robust C-UAS programs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to detect and defend against adversarial drones that pose a potential threat to the safety and security of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:26 Photo ID: 6649236 VIRIN: 210309-F-RV963-1013 Resolution: 7728x5152 Size: 27 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.