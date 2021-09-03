Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 3 of 6]

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Components of the counter-small unmanned aerial systems program are flown during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders have established one of the most robust C-UAS programs in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to detect and defend against adversarial drones that pose a potential threat to the safety and security of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    379 ESFS
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    C-UAS

