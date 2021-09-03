U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Walters, member of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aerial systems program, shows a drone controller system during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Practicing with systems similar to what adversaries can use help to gain knowledge of potential threats to the safety and security of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:26 Photo ID: 6649233 VIRIN: 210309-F-RV963-1054 Resolution: 5227x3478 Size: 8.15 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.