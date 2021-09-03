Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 2 of 6]

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Walters, member of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aerial systems program, shows a drone controller system during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Practicing with systems similar to what adversaries can use help to gain knowledge of potential threats to the safety and security of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:26
    Photo ID: 6649233
    VIRIN: 210309-F-RV963-1054
    Resolution: 5227x3478
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AUAB&rsquo;s 540-degree protection system

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 ESFS
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    C-UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT