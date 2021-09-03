Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 1 of 6]

    AUAB’s 540-degree protection system

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Sheldon and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Walters, members of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aerial systems program, practice flying drones during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The active hands-on training allows members of the C-UAS program to stay proficient in their skill set – keeping Al Udeid AB safe from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:26
    VIRIN: 210309-F-RV963-1044
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    TAGS

    379 ESFS
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    C-UAS

