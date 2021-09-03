U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Sheldon and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Walters, members of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aerial systems program, practice flying drones during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The active hands-on training allows members of the C-UAS program to stay proficient in their skill set – keeping Al Udeid AB safe from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 00:26
|Photo ID:
|6649232
|VIRIN:
|210309-F-RV963-1044
|Resolution:
|6523x4349
|Size:
|23.05 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, AUAB’s 540-degree protection system [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AUAB’s 540-degree protection system
LEAVE A COMMENT