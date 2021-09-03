AUAB’s 540-degree protection system

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allison Sheldon and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Walters, members of the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aerial systems program, practice flying drones during a test demonstration March 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The active hands-on training allows members of the C-UAS program to stay proficient in their skill set – keeping Al Udeid AB safe from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 03.09.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA