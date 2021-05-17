Spc. Maura Spence, an intelligence analyst from Katy, Texas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 17, 2021. Spence also entered in the Miss Colorado competition, which will occur in June. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 00:08
|Photo ID:
|6649231
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-UQ561-0067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT