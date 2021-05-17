Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties

Spc. Maura Spence, an intelligence analyst from Katy, Texas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a technical manual to perform preventative maintenance checks and services on her assigned Stryker, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 17, 2021. Spence also entered in the Miss Colorado competition, which will occur in June. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)

