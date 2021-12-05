Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties [Image 4 of 9]

    Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Maura Spence, an intelligence analyst from Katy, Texas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 12, 2021. Spence also entered in the Miss Colorado competition, which will occur in June. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 00:08
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US
    This work, Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    portrait
    intelligence analyst
    35F
    Miss Fort Carson

