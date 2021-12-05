Fort Carson soldier competes for Miss Colorado, accomplishes daily duties

Spc. Maura Spence, an intelligence analyst from Katy, Texas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, processes network enterprise access requests as part of her daily duties in the 2nd Bn., 23rd Inf. Reg. intelligence section, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 12, 2021. Spence also entered in the Miss Colorado competition, which will occur in June. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)

