Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4]

    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A fisherman fishes from the banks of Canton Lake, May 14. This is the 54th year the Walleye Rodeo has taken place at Canton Lake, Oklahoma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6648822
    VIRIN: 210514-A-PO406-0009
    Resolution: 3772x2045
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canton Lake hosts Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Fishing
    Rodeo
    Recreation
    Oklahoma
    Canton
    Walleye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT