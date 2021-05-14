A visitor to Canton Lake and two children fish along the bank of Canton Lake during the Walleye Rodeo Weekend. This is the 54th year the tournament has taken place at Canton Lake.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:06 Photo ID: 6648819 VIRIN: 210514-A-PO406-0002 Resolution: 5112x2640 Size: 3.26 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canton Lake hosts Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.