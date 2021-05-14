A visitor to Canton Lake and two children fish along the bank of Canton Lake during the Walleye Rodeo Weekend. This is the 54th year the tournament has taken place at Canton Lake.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6648819
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-PO406-0002
|Resolution:
|5112x2640
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canton Lake hosts Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
