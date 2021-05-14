Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo [Image 2 of 4]

    Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    An angler catches a fish at Canton Lake, May 14. This is the 54th year the Walley Rodeo has taken place at Canton Lake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6648820
    VIRIN: 210514-A-PO406-0004
    Resolution: 5592x3528
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canton Lake hosts Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo
    Canton Lake hosts 54th Walleye Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Fishing
    Recreation
    Corps
    Tournament
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT