An angler catches a fish at Canton Lake, May 14. This is the 54th year the Walley Rodeo has taken place at Canton Lake.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:06 Photo ID: 6648820 VIRIN: 210514-A-PO406-0004 Resolution: 5592x3528 Size: 6.07 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canton Lake Hosts Walleye Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.